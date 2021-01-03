Amad Diallo’s expected arrival date in Manchester reported

Manchester United’s new-signing Amad Diallo is reportedly expected to arrive in Manchester on Monday to complete his long-awaited transfer which was agreed back in the summer.

Diallo, 18, was announced as a new United signing during the summer transfer window’s deadline day, the news was confirmed on the club’s official website.

Since the announcement, the United faithful have been eager to see their new starlet in action.

After already featuring in five first-team appearances for former club Atalanta, Diallo has quickly emerged as one of Europe’s most promising talents.

Despite recent fears that Atalanta are trying to loan the talented teenager back on a short-term deal, Stretty News confirmed that the Red Devils’ hierarchy had no intention of entering into discussions with the Italian club.

The latest surrounding when fans can expect to see the highly-rated Diallo join up with his new United team mates comes from Corriere dello Sport (via Sports Witness) who are reporting that Diallo will arrive in Manchester on Monday.

It is still unknown at this stage what kind of role Diallo will play during his first six-months at his new club, but one thing is for sure, United have a real talent on their hands here.