Arsenal legend names Bukayo Saka’s best position after superb recent form

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas believes Bukayo Saka is currently playing in his best position for the club after a superb run of form.

The talented 19-year-old has two goals and one assist in his last three games for the Gunners, during which they’ve finally got a good run going, taking nine points out of the nine available to them.

This has been a welcome turnaround for manager Mikel Arteta, who will have been feeling the pressure at the Emirates Stadium after a terrible start to the season.

Arsenal now look back to their best, and Saka has been a key part of that, with Thomas heaping praise on him in his new attacking role on the right-hand side.

The England international has previously also shone as a left-back, albeit more often in an attack-minded wing-back role, but Thomas is keen to see more of him in his current position.

“Saka is definitely best suited as high up the pitch as possible,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He can create and has a great eye for goal himself.

“For me he doesn’t ever play below a 7/10 and gives his all regardless of the team’s performance.

“I don’t think you’ll see too much movement in terms of him going back to left-back unless needs must, such is the quality he brings going forward.”

Thomas, a title winner with Arsenal back in 1989, also spoke out on Thomas Partey’s continued absence, suggesting the club perhaps shouldn’t place too high expectations on a player who’s barely featured since joining due to so many injury problems.

Thomas insisted it’s not good to be overly reliant on one player, telling CaughtOffside: “Thomas Partey will be a massive boost to everyone. His quality is undeniable, it’s just a shame that he’s had these niggles and hasn’t been able to get going.

“We have to remember that football is a team game and relying on any one player too much is a dangerous thing to do.”