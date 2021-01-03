“Great talent” – Arsenal legend identifies two things that make Emile Smith Rowe so special

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has heaped praise onto exciting youngster Emile Smith Rowe as he continues to shine in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

The Gunners starlet has recently been given more opportunities by Arteta, and he’s provided the team with a real boost as his creativity fills the void left by the axed Mesut Ozil.

Smith Rowe’s introduction in the team has also coincided with Arsenal’s improved form overall, with the 20-year-old helping the north London giants to wins over Chelsea, Brighton and West Brom.

Thomas is understandably excited by Smith Rowe’s potential, as he spoke to CaughtOffside about the qualities that make him special.

The former Arsenal midfielder knows Smith Rowe after previously watching him in the academy, and has nothing but high praise for his ability and his work rate.

“I have been extremely impressed with Emile Smith Rowe and the ease in which he’s made the step up into the first team,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“I’ve seen a lot of him at the academy and he has undeniably great talent. For me his vision, choice of pass along with his work rate are all exceptional.

“He sees things and doesn’t shy away from trying anything.”

Arsenal fans will hope that this added spark in the attacking midfield department can help get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to his best after his recent goal drought.

Thomas believes Aubameyang’s improvement should come if Arsenal continue to perform well, while he also addressed the possibility of Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli perhaps getting more chances in Arteta’s side.

“If Arsenal keep performing and winning games then there is no doubt Aubameyang will get back to his most dangerous very soon,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “Right now the luck is not with him but it definitely isn’t for the want of not trying.”

“Pepe will get his opportunities but his consistency needs some improvement. Too many times you’re not sure what Pepe is coming out to play and Arteta needs players he can trust.

“Martinelli is a superb player and I love watching him. He has everything, but has just come back from a long injury so I am sure Arteta will ease him in to get more minutes.”