Arsenal fans will love Bukayo Saka’s nickname for Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal fans will love Bukayo Saka calling in-form youngster Emile Smith Rowe ‘Kev’ – seemingly comparing him to Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

The Gunners look back to their best in recent games as they’ve won three on the trot against Chelsea, Brighton and West Brom, with Smith Rowe coming into the side and playing a key role.

The talented 20-year-old has really looked the part for Arsenal, coming in and giving them some much-needed creativity in the place of Mesut Ozil, who has been out of the team this season.

It seems clear Saka is enjoying playing alongside Smith Rowe, who he’ll know well from their time together in the Arsenal academy.

See below as Saka called Smith Rowe ‘Kev’ – a cheeky comment that shows just how highly regarded Arsenal’s new man of the moment is…

One can only imagine what a partnership these two are going to form in years to come.

Arsenal may have had a difficult start to the season, but these two show that the future could still be very bright at the Emirates Stadium.