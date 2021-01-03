Arsenal star praised for revitalising Gunners by giving them “something different”

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe is earning big praise after his recent performances that have helped get the Gunners back to winning ways.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been in a terrible run of form but have now won three games in a row, including an impressive 3-1 victory at home to Chelsea and last night’s big 4-0 win away to West Brom.

Smith Rowe’s form has been key for Arsenal in this time, and it’s a big boost for Arteta to find this talented young player in his squad.

With Mesut Ozil out of favour at the Emirates Stadium this season, this team has been badly lacking in creativity, with Smith Rowe now looking like being able to give the north Londoners a similar level of spark and imagination in the final third.

Pundits Martin Keown and Gareth Barry were full of praise for Smith Rowe after last night’s win over West Brom as they analysed his impact on BT Sport.

As quoted by the Metro, Barry said: “He’s given them something different. It’s such a hard position to play there, No.10 in the hole. For someone so young he looks like he’s been playing there a long time.

“Another thing I’ve picked up watching him tonight his work rate off the ball he works very hard. Mikel Arteta has spoken about that and it’s important for a top team all the players need to be working hard off the ball too.”

The report also quotes Keown as saying: “It was like a throwback to the Pires years, the Henry movement. They would have been brought up on this coming through the academy.

“That’s what’s special about it. Smith Rowe coming in, giving and going, keeping his run on and Saka knows because he’s played with him in the youth team he’ll find him.

“And he does, he just rolls it into him. It’s really good movement, I’ve been immensely impressed with Smith Rowe since he’s come into the team, everyone though that was the sort of role Mesut Ozil was going to fulfil.

“It shows the manager wants that type of player but he wants youth and exuberance and he’s certainly getting it with these two.”