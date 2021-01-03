Things have gone from bad to worse at La Liga outfit, Valencia.

Unbelievably, Los Che find themselves in the relegation zone in the Spanish top-flight, and, according to El Desmarque, the club are willing to accept offers for any of their players – even if it does more harm than good.

Having already lost a number of their big-names in the summer, it would be no surprise to see more head out of the exit door during January.

El Desmarque suggest that Arsenal are just one team that are looking to take advantage of the turmoil.

The outlet note that a long-standing interest in Carlos Soler could be reignited given that a transfer fee should be advantageous for the north Londoners.

At just 24 years of age, Soler’s best days are arguably yet to come too.

With five goals and four assists from this season, according to Teamtalk, he has an eye for goal, and will arguably provide another decent attacking outlet for Mikel Arteta.