Matty Cash has been hailed a ‘visionary’ for a priceless old tweet that he would’ve wished hadn’t have rang true this week after Aston Villa were unlucky and perhaps robbed against Manchester United.

The west Midlands outfit lost 2-1 to the Red Devils on Friday night, with Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick proving to be decisive, despite the manner in which Paul Pogba won it being questionable.

Michael Oliver pointed to the spot despite not reviewing the incident using the pitch-side VAR monitor and there clearly being little to no contact from Douglas Luiz on Pogba.

A tweet of Cash’s has emerged from October 28 2012 after the incident, in which he wrote ‘Another ref supporting Man U’ accompanied by the hashtag ‘oh dear’.

That fixture is quite the memorable on, the Red Devils dealt Chelsea their first loss of the season in a 3-2 win that was overshadowed by the Blues having two men sent off.

Matty cash is a visionary pic.twitter.com/zzo4wxlW1C — Sam (@sammorris0__) January 1, 2021

That tweet from Cash came eight years, two months and one week ago, at the time the ace was just 15 years old but it appears he was still spot on when it came to football despite his age.

Dean Smith was incensed after the final whistle, rightly so, his side lost the chance of a well deserved point – or even three – due to the controversial decision.

Cash arrived at Villa from Nottingham Forest this summer for a fee of £16m, per BBC Sport, the now 23-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to life in the Premier League.

The versatile ace is starring at right-back but showed serious versatility during his time at Forest, Cash came through the ranks seemingly as a right-winger but also boasts considerable experience as a central midfielder.