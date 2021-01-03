There are exactly three weeks to go before Barcelona’s members go to the polls in order to elect their new president.

It’s a hugely important decision for the roughly 160,000 socios, and for a variety of reasons.

If the club have any chance at all of keeping hold of Lionel Messi beyond the expiry of his contract at the end of this season, then keeping him happy is a pre-requisite.

It’s believed that the Argentinian would like to play alongside Neymar once again, however, according to Mundo Deportivo, over 50 percent of members that were canvassed by the outlet would prefer that the Brazilian stays well away from the club.

Furthermore, 13.2 percent want Messi to get out too, the burofax issues from the summer still causing resentment. Happily for the captain, 14.5 percent would keep him at any cost.

Perhaps the most surprising stat to emerge from the Mundo Deportivo survey is that only 17.3 percent want to see Ronald Koeman given the sack.