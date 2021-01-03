Brendan Rodgers expects more players to depart than arrive this month

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is expecting more players to depart in January than come in. His comments reflect the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic will be a factor in the club’s transfer business.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “I think there will be more going out than coming in. Finances are tight, I’m sure with every club, and we’ll be no different. If we need to do anything, we’d love to but I think January will be quiet.

“We know we want to strengthen and where we want to strengthen, but that might be really difficult for us in January. One because of the type of player we need to improve us and of course, finances. But if I have the same squad that I’ve got, then I’m happy and we’ll wait until the summer to improve.”

One player who has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium is Hamza Choudhury, with Rodgers adding: “We’ve got a very competitive squad. Hamza has played a good number of games for us in the Premier League and Europe, where he’s done really well. It’s a difficult one for him. Today, he wasn’t in the squad but that’s something we’ll assess over the course of January.”

Leicester staved off a late fightback against Newcastle this afternoon to take maximum points. The result lifts them into third place, just a point behind Liverpool and Manchester United. In that sense, it’s not hard to see why Rodgers in content with his squad. Although, the Foxes do face a tough trilogy in their next league fixtures, taking on Southampton, Chelsea and Everton.