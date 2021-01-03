Castaway Mesut Ozil names the ‘difference maker’ for Arsenal as Gunners reel off three straight wins

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see that superstar Mesut Ozil made his thoughts know after the side’s emphatic 4-0 win against West Bromwich Albion, despite being cast aside by the club.

After the Gunners made it three wins in a row by hammering the nailed-on relegation candidates, Ozil took to social media to hail academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe as the ‘difference maker’ as of late.

Ozil, who was one of the best playmakers of his generation then showed ultimate praise to the 20-year-old by adding that the north London outfit look ‘good’ with a ‘No.10’ like Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe had to settle for outings in the respectably less important cup competitions until he was drafted in for Premier League action on Boxing Day, duly obliging Mikel Arteta as he was part of the side that pulled off an upset win against London rivals Chelsea – bagging an assist on the way.

The versatile creative midfielder also played all but a couple of minutes in the win against Brighton, before chipping in with a second assist in three games against the Baggies.

Nice game my boys! ? Great spirit – 3 wins in a row ???? Team looks good with a No10 like Emile Smith Rowe – the difference maker ?? #YaGunnersYa #COYG #WBAARS @Arsenal — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 2, 2021

Smith Rowe’s chance has been a long time coming, he was superb whilst out on loan at Huddersfield for the second-half of last season, and showed promise a few seasons ago with RB Leipzig.

This comes after the Arsenal team have awarded the England youth international the nickname of Kevin De Bruyne – the comparison to the Manchester City superstar is certainly encouraging.