Menu

“I will never forgive Mourinho” – Chelsea fans RAGE at their former manager as De Bruyne shines for Man City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Chelsea fans are understandably furious at their former manager Jose Mourinho right now, with Kevin De Bruyne having an excellent game against the Blues for Manchester City.

The Belgian has often come back to haunt his old club, and it’s remarkable to think that Mourinho barely gave him any first-team opportunities when they were together at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Video: Kevin De Bruyne makes it 3-0 to Man City after comical Chelsea defending

This eventually led Mourinho to sell De Bruyne to Wolfsburg on the cheap, despite him clearly looking a promising young talent at the time.

More Stories / Latest News
“Somebody save this club” – These Chelsea fans plead for Frank Lampard replacement after first half thumping vs Man City
Pep Guardiola responds to Benjamin Mendy Covid-19 breach that saw ‘big bum Latina’ girls requested by star for New Year’s party
Video: Kevin De Bruyne makes it 3-0 to Man City after comical Chelsea defending

It wasn’t too long before Man City noticed how good he was and spent big to bring him back to the Premier League.

The rest, as they say, is history, and Chelsea fans are now venting their anger at Mourinho for this major transfer blunder…

More Stories Jose Mourinho Kevin De Bruyne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.