Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi finishes fine Chelsea move for consolation goal vs Man City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Chelsea a late consolation goal in what was generally a pretty miserable evening against Manchester City.

The Blues were well beaten by Pep Guardiola’s side, going 3-0 down before half time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Still, Hudson-Odoi provided one positive moment for Chelsea as he finished well from a flowing team move.

It was clearly too little, too late, however, and Chelsea’s recent slump in form continues, with Frank Lampard’s side now managing just one win in their last seven games in all competitions.

