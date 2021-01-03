Chelsea are not having a good day against Manchester City, and this short video below pretty much sums up how it’s going for them.

Watch as Blues boss Frank Lampard had his entire bench warming up at half time as his side trailed 3-0 to City…

Chelsea's entire bench are warming up at half-time! ? pic.twitter.com/xfOYxsaY2h — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 3, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

It’s not exactly common to see every single player being prepared to get out onto the pitch, but this is the situation Lampard finds himself in.

Chelsea have been awful against City and the manager will surely have to make a change pretty soon if he is to have any hope of turning this around.