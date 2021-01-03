Liverpool are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Braga defender David Carmo.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye in his native Portugal, and his form has recently seen him linked with Manchester United and another unnamed Premier League club by The Athletic.

Carmo looks a big prospect who is surely ready to make the step up to a bigger club soon, and it now seems Liverpool may also be in the running to sign him, according to the print edition of Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

Both these reports claim Carmo has a release clause worth around €40million, which could make him a bargain if he continues to improve and develop.

Liverpool look in urgent need of new signings in defence at the moment, with Virgil van Dijk’s injury a huge blow for the Reds this season.

The Dutchman is likely to miss the rest of the season, or at least most of it, and Liverpool also have problems with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, who both have patchy fitness records.

Carmo would certainly help Jurgen Klopp’s side cope with these absences at the back, but he’d also surely be an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly at Man Utd.

The Red Devils need a better partner for Harry Maguire, and should now try to strengthen this January as they may have a genuine opportunity to challenge LFC for the title.