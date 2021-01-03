Menu

Video: Kevin De Bruyne makes it 3-0 to Man City after comical Chelsea defending

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Kevin De Bruyne has increased Manchester City’s lead even further, making it 3-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side have really been in the mood so far, but it must also be said that some of Chelsea’s defending has been shocking, particularly on this goal…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Barcelona’s secret agent Luis Suarez scores a last minute winner for Atleti to knock Real Madrid off top spot
Jermaine Defoe was “among worst trainers” at Bournemouth despite longevity in the game
“I apologize in advance Phil” – Man City’s Laporte sends hilarious tweet to Foden after goal vs Chelsea

Watch above as Raheem Sterling has the freedom of the pitch on the counter attack, and his shot against the post eventually falls to De Bruyne, who has the simple task of slotting home from close range.

Chelsea really could’ve defended this better at several points, and now they’re surely finished in this game as City don’t look like they’re likely to throw away this kind of commanding lead.

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.