Video: Kevin De Bruyne makes it 3-0 to Man City after comical Chelsea defending

Kevin De Bruyne has increased Manchester City’s lead even further, making it 3-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side have really been in the mood so far, but it must also be said that some of Chelsea’s defending has been shocking, particularly on this goal…

Chelsea 0-3 Man City | Kevin De Bruyne (GOAL) 34' #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/yY6HP6Hw3V — Footy Gen (@footygen) January 3, 2021

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Watch above as Raheem Sterling has the freedom of the pitch on the counter attack, and his shot against the post eventually falls to De Bruyne, who has the simple task of slotting home from close range.

Chelsea really could’ve defended this better at several points, and now they’re surely finished in this game as City don’t look like they’re likely to throw away this kind of commanding lead.