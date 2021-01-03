Takefusa Kubo, known as the ‘Japanese Messi,’ is already looking for a way out of Villarreal.

On loan from Real Madrid, Kubo has played 11 times for the Yellow Submarine this season, but clearly that’s not enough.

Unai Emery has admitted that the player sees his future elsewhere.

“I spoke with [Kubo] two days ago and asked him about the information that comes in, if he really wants to stay or go,” he said after Villarreal’s game against Levante, cited by MARCA.

“He confirmed that he was looking for a way out because he plays less than he thinks he has to play. We have never said that we want him to depart.”

The youngster already spent a season on loan at Mallorca before Los Blancos decided he needed another spell away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

MARCA note that Getafe could well be the player’s next destination, with the Madrid-based club showing an interest in Kubo’s services.

Still only 19 years of age, the player has plenty of time yet to further his career, however, he needs to find a club that he can call home for longer than six to nine months.

Real Madrid could do worse that have him back in their first-team squad as they look to freshen things up ahead of the 2020/21 season.