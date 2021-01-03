Frank Lampard not ‘concerned’ about being sacked as Chelsea boss after defeat to City as club legend remains usual pragmatic self

Frank Lampard was questioned on whether he felt ‘pressure’ on his future as Chelsea manager following the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City this evening.

Lampard, a midfield great that established his legend at Chelsea, admitted that he’s not ‘concerned’ on that matter after the devastating loss, adding that he ‘expected periods of difficulties’ this season.

This comes after the Athletic published a damning on-the-whistle report detailing that the 42-year-old’s position is under ‘serious threat’ after four defeats in their last six Premier League games.

Lampard reiterated the journalist’s question that the side will go through ‘peaks and troughs’ this year, adding that whether that heaps ‘pressure’ on his head or not is ‘regardless’.

Lampard then referenced how the consensus deemed him in line for a new contract just last month after the Blues beat Leeds, tying in that the ‘pressure remains constant’ as a manager of Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s response when asked whether he feels pressure as Chelsea boss after the defeat to Man City… pic.twitter.com/O55G2JEeCb — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 3, 2021

“I’m not concerned on that point, I’ve been relaxed about whether we can have peaks and troughs, I’ve just spoken a lot after the game there about where I expected periods of difficulties this year.”

“I said it when we beat Leeds and everyone was championing us to be title contenders, I know that it doesn’t come that easy, I know where we’re at, whether it puts pressure on me or not is regardless.”

“One month ago, everyone was asking me when I was going to sign a new contract and now people will be saying different things because in quick succession – over a tight, busy period – we’ve lost four games of football.”

“The pressure remains constant in this job, you know in tough moments that will be there, I didn’t get into this job being unaware of that.”

“My job is to keep working, my job is to try and lift the players – who would’ve felt that in the first-half, they would’ve felt the differences of City and their receiving of the ball, their individual ability to take the ball inside areas – we’re fighting to try and match those levels and I know it takes its time.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal legend names Bukayo Saka’s best position after superb recent form Roy Keane furious at Mason Mount for ‘watching’ and not making ‘sacrifice’ for Chelsea to prevent first Manchester City goal Chelsea board concerned by Frank Lampard’s worsening relationship with some players

Chelsea now sit eighth in the Premier League table, they are level with Southampton on points but ahead on goal difference – though the Saints boast a game in hand – even though it is against Liverpool.

The west London outfit are also level on points with Aston Villa but behind on goal difference, however the Midlands side boast two games in hand over them – leaving them positioned to push ahead of the Blues in contention for a spot in European competition.

A concerning issue with Lampard’s side is their evident lack of a clear style, identity and approach – as well as the struggles of marquee summer signings like Timo Werner – who was slammed by some fans.

Chelsea’s perhaps tactical naivety was clearly on show against Pep Guardiola’s men, they used frequent high crossing in their failed attempt to claw back into the game – which simply doesn’t suit Werner.