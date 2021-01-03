Frank Lampard under serious threat of being sacked as Chelsea boss with club beginning to eye alternative plans for side after defeat to Man City

According to a damning on-the-whistle report from the Athletic (subscription required), Frank Lampard’s job at Chelsea is under serious threat after the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The loss to Pep Guardiola’s side marked Chelsea’s fourth in their last six Premier League games, the Blues have won just once over this period – against West Ham – who they are now level on points with.

It’s not just the results though, the Blues have lost to sides that are firmly contenders for European competition like Wolves and Everton – whilst they were stunned by rivals Arsenal on Boxing Day.

The Athletic report that the west London outfit have now begun to ‘explore alternative plans’ in regards to the team’s future, with the consideration that Lampard will be sacked if this run continues.

Chelsea now sit eighth in the Premier League table, level on points with Southampton who boast a game in hand and behind a Villa side they’ve just drawn against who hold two games in hand over them.

There’s absolutely no way Chelsea should be in a problematic situation like this given their massive spending in the summer to add to the squad.

Roman Abramovich signed off on major spending that no other clubs in the world could even come close to, as they and their owners remained financially cautious or crippled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Somehow, the Blues have managed to fail with plenty of their big-money signings, despite being a club in arguably the best position in the world to dominate the market.