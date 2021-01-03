Frank Lampard’s problems grow as Chelsea star ruled out for upcoming clash with Fulham

Chelsea’s position in the table isn’t a total nightmare if you look at it in isolation, but there has to be a fear that Frank Lampard is only taking them in one direction.

They look capable of dropping points in every game and the other sides are either pulling away or gaining on them, while it shows how quickly things can change when you look at Arsenal.

Three straight victories mean they are only three points behind Frank Lampard’s side after their loss to Man City, so you do have to wonder how long he will last if this run of form keeps going.

Fans will be split on who to blame – Lampard or the players – but it’s reached a point where the manager will quickly need to figure out who he can trust as he looks to turn this run of form around.

N’Golo Kante is one player who can always be relied upon and he’s one of the first names on the team sheet if you’re picking a Chelsea team which could grind out a win, but he’s now banned for their upcoming game with Fulham:

Kante booked and suspended for Fulham away. #CFC #CHEMCI — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 3, 2021

Chelsea’s predicament is one that needs proper coaching and tactical awareness to get out of rather than just throwing more money at another signing, so it will be interesting to see if Lampard is the man to turn this around.