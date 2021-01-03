‘Full refund’ – These Chelsea fans react to ‘flop’ Timo Werner’s performance in defeat to Manchester City

Chelsea were well truly schooled in the art of attack by Manchester City in today’s 3-1 defeat to their ‘big six’ rivals who were left stricken due a Covid-19 outbreak.

It looked like the Blues were set to capitalise against a rotated City side due to Pep Guardiola missing several key players due to the Coronavirus, as backup stopper Zach Steffen made a very shaky start.

Frank Lampard’s side also had a penalty appeal from Timo Werner in the 11th minute denied after the out-of-form striker was brought down by Rodri in an incident that was similar to the one that saw Paul Pogba and Manchester United awarded a decisive spot-kick against Villa on Friday night.

That was the last bit of hope for the Blues as Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring just six minutes later in stylish fashion, before Phil Foden doubled it quickly and then De Bruyne made it three.

Chelsea were absolutely embarrassing on the defensive side of the ball, the side’s performance was so bad that the entire bench was sent out to warm up at halftime.

Callum Hudson-Odoi notched a last-minute consolation which will serve as nothing more as a personal confidence booster to the young attacker.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful reacted to Lampard’s tactics and the performance:

Werner is a flop sorry I have to say it and I will continue saying it until he makes me eat my words — CFCCho (@CHO_twenty) January 3, 2021

Timo Werner is so bad oh my days. RB Leipzig we need a full refund ?. — Kingston (@mwongelaa_) January 3, 2021

As a Chelsea fan, Timo werner is one of the worst signing we have had after Torres ???#CHEMCI https://t.co/bp9ArG3AuX — #EndSars precy (@olusegunprecio1) January 3, 2021

We def needed Giroud, Werner should’ve seen the bench tbh. Our only threat is crossing into the box & Timo timberland Werner wasn’t it today. #cfc #CHEMCI — tRick Owens (@CFCHEC_) January 3, 2021

Awful strikers have been killing Chelsea managers for years. Timo Werner is the going to be a huge detriment to the club for many years. Rice & a world class CF need to be a priority. We should be breaking the bank for Haaland. — Ibloodbeast (@ibloodbeast) January 3, 2021

Sack Lampard before midnight — ?? (@CatenaccioEra) January 3, 2021

Shameful — Ahuba Oscar. (@ahubaoscar) January 3, 2021

This was unacceptable performance. This game was too easy for City.

Enough excuses. Not looking good for Lampard atm. — Blueisthecolor (@CFC_Avinash) January 3, 2021

4 points from the last possible 18 and we’ve been absolutely embarrassed by a depleted city team and the worst arsenal team in decades. Still not allowed to criticise Lampard though because of his playing career apparently ?? — – (@EmperorLeIouch) January 3, 2021

Same story every game. No game plan, no tactics, just vibes. It’s not about the defeats anymore, it’s way we’re playing and I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) January 3, 2021

High-profile Summer recruit Werner was the subject of plenty of criticism after the defeat, the Germany international never looked like much of a real threat after his penalty shout was waved off.

Chelsea also fell so far behind so quickly that they reverted to a crossing-heavy approach in a failed attempt to try and claw back, with this style certainly not the kind that will suit Werner.

The Blues have somehow managed to do even worse than they did in the shock defeat to rivals Arsenal on Boxing Day, they were offered the perfect chance against a threadbare City side to make up for that and get back to winning way but they failed gloriously.