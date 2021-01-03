Menu

‘Full refund’ – These Chelsea fans react to ‘flop’ Timo Werner’s performance in defeat to Manchester City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Chelsea were well truly schooled in the art of attack by Manchester City in today’s 3-1 defeat to their ‘big six’ rivals who were left stricken due a Covid-19 outbreak.

It looked like the Blues were set to capitalise against a rotated City side due to Pep Guardiola missing several key players due to the Coronavirus, as backup stopper Zach Steffen made a very shaky start.

Frank Lampard’s side also had a penalty appeal from Timo Werner in the 11th minute denied after the out-of-form striker was brought down by Rodri in an incident that was similar to the one that saw Paul Pogba and Manchester United awarded a decisive spot-kick against Villa on Friday night.

That was the last bit of hope for the Blues as Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring just six minutes later in stylish fashion, before Phil Foden doubled it quickly and then De Bruyne made it three.

Chelsea were absolutely embarrassing on the defensive side of the ball, the side’s performance was so bad that the entire bench was sent out to warm up at halftime.

Callum Hudson-Odoi notched a last-minute consolation which will serve as nothing more as a personal confidence booster to the young attacker.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful reacted to Lampard’s tactics and the performance:

More Stories / Latest News
Frank Lampard’s problems grow as Chelsea star ruled out for upcoming clash with Fulham
Video: Condolences offered with incredible footage of Gerry Marsden leading Celtic and Liverpool fans in rendition of YNWA
Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi finishes fine Chelsea move for consolation goal vs Man City

High-profile Summer recruit Werner was the subject of plenty of criticism after the defeat, the Germany international never looked like much of a real threat after his penalty shout was waved off.

Chelsea also fell so far behind so quickly that they reverted to a crossing-heavy approach in a failed attempt to try and claw back, with this style certainly not the kind that will suit Werner.

The Blues have somehow managed to do even worse than they did in the shock defeat to rivals Arsenal on Boxing Day, they were offered the perfect chance against a threadbare City side to make up for that and get back to winning way but they failed gloriously.

More Stories Frank Lampard ilkay gundogan Kevin De Bruyne Pep Guardiola Phil Foden Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.