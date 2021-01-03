Gary Neville compares Phil Foden to Arsenal legend as Man City ace dominates Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta

Premier League legend Gary Neville has surprisingly compared Phil Foden to Arsenal legend Marc Overmars, with this coming as the Manchester City starlet runs riot against Chelsea.

Neville made the admission whilst commentating on the marquee top-flight matchup on Sky Sports, it took just 27 minutes for the Man United legend to realise Foden was unstoppable on the left-wing.

Foden burst past Azpilicueta in the buildup to his goal in the 20th minute, the England international then left the Spaniard exposed just seven minutes later.

Foden created a chance on the left, with the ace’s work amounting to nothing as Joao Cancelo fired a shot well over the crossbar.

Neville exclaimed that the 20-year-old had ‘done’ Chelsea’s club captain for ‘pace’ again, Foden is by no means slow but it’s not usually his speed that torments opponents.

Gary Neville on Phil Foden’s performance against Chelsea: “He’s turned into Marc Overmars.” pic.twitter.com/8xbUEVygAe — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 3, 2021

Take a look at Neville’s comparison whilst commentating on Sky Sports in full below:

“Foden has turned into Marc Overmars! He has just done Azpilicueta for pace again.”‘

[morestories latest]

A comparison to Overmars is not one that many would initially expect, but now it’s been made by Neville it seems absolutely spot on, the pair are both wide players who are incredibly skilful.

Overmars starred for Ajax before establishing himself as a legend with the Gunners and later featuring for Barcelona, all whilst the wide man won an impressive 86 caps for Holland.

Foden is often compared to legends, this is just another piece of high praise that the attacking midfielder has landed for his fine displays.

Hopefully the talent becomes a key starter for the Citizens in the near future, he’s proved time and time again that he’s good enough to be crucial for Pep Guardiola’s side.