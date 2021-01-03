Frank Lampard has been under intense pressure recently at Chelsea, and that’s as much to do with the form of two of his new signings as anything else.

Both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have largely disappointed for the Blues, and given the outlay on both German internationals, more is expected.

The pair have been given a vote of confidence, however, from international team-mate and Man City star, Ilkay Gundogan.

“In general, I think it’s not easy to adapt quickly to the Premier League when you come from a different country and now with the situation going on I think it’s just even harder,” he said on Sky Sports News cited by Sky Sports.

“So I think it’s quite normal that they are struggling a little bit, but they both have incredible talent and I’m sure they will both be able to prove it in this league.”

More Stories / Latest News Spurs star a priority signing for Paris-Saint Germain but move depends on one thing Tottenham’s Dele Alli drops huge hint on social media regarding potential PSG switch Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen offered to Madrid rivals

As Gundogan alludes to, taking into account they’re playing in a new league in a new country where they’ve had to get used to a new way of doing things, not to mention Havertz contracting Covid-19, there does need to be a grace period for both players.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign, however, Lampard will need both players to come good as he looks for the goals which will help fire the west Londoners back towards the Premier League summit.