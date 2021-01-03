‘Incoming W’ – These Chelsea fans hail ‘genius’ Frank Lampard for lineup vs Man City side missing key players due to Covid-19

Frank Lampard has made five changes to the Chelsea side that started the draw against Aston Villa ahead of today’s mammoth Premier League encounter against Manchester City.

The tinkering isn’t much of a surprise considering that the Blues legend rotated against the Villains for both rest purposes and as a result of the shock 3-0 defeat to rivals Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Lampard has shifted the men at the heart of the defence, with Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva back in for Andreas Christensen – who made a costly error against Villa – and Antonio Rudiger.

There’s one change in the middle of the park as Mateo Kovacic comes into the fray for Jorginho.

The two changes to the frontline will probably delight Chelsea fans, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner start instead of Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea have missed the creativity that summer signing Ziyech can bring to the side – and thus the chance that can help fellow recruit Werner out of a rut – due to injury troubles so far this term.

Take a look at the Blues’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

FRANK LAMPARD YOU GENIUS — The Goat Of Chelsea (@TheGoatOfCFC) January 3, 2021

Pulisic Ziyech Werner ?? — CFC Away (@cfcawayinfo_) January 3, 2021

Can see that incoming W. Werner striker.?? — CFCRabbit (@CFCRabbit) January 3, 2021

TIMO WERNER LONE FORWARD LETS GOOOOO!1!!11!!1!1!1!1 ?? — MAH (@matissearmani) January 3, 2021

WHAT A TEAM WERNER FINALLY STARTS UP FRONT, Get the win — ??? (@Bau_CFC) January 3, 2021

CHO and Tammy deserved more but great to see Ziyech back in the starting XI.

Werner vs the slightly high line City will play, this is his chance.. — Leo Sat (@SignEveryone) January 3, 2021

Seriously. He plays Werner but not havertz. For god’s sake. — NS13 (@lethargichitman) January 3, 2021

WHATT A TEAMMMM actually,Not even excited about team news anymore. You raise our hopes with a good team then disappoint us with the result. I’ll only believe it when I see it on the pitch — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) January 3, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Pep Guardiola targets Eden Hazard signing Aston Villa ace pointed out referees ‘supporting’ Man United over 8 years before Pogba and Luiz penalty heartache Video: Andy Carroll’s delightful volley brings Newcastle back into the game

Whilst the Citizens would usually be considerable favourites for a Blues side that are coming off of a defeat and draw, Pep Guardiola is missing several key players due to Covid-19.

With that in mind, as cynical as it may sound, spades of the Chelsea fanbase and pundits alike may believe that Lampard’s side have to be winning this afternoon.

The Blues have a massive opportunity this afternoon, they can win back the points they lost to another tradition ‘Big Six’ side in Arsenal against the Manchester outfit today.