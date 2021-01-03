Inter Milan want to bring in Liverpool fan favourite during January window

Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing a surprise January swoop for Liverpool’s out-of-favour Divock Origi.

Origi, 25, joined Liverpool all the way back in 2014 from Lille in a deal worth £11.37m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival nearly seven-years ago, Origi enjoyed spells on loan with the likes of Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

However, once re-established back at the club, the Belgian striker’s best moments came during the latter stages of the 2018-19 Champions League.

The 25-year-old marksman played an integral part of the Reds lifting the illustrious award after his semi-final and final goal scoring heroics ensured Europe’s top trophy would be returning to Merseyside for a whopping sixth time.

However, despite enjoying such a successful campaign during the 2018-19 season, Origi has found his game-time extremely limited this time around.

The instant impact of new-signing Diogo Jota has piled the misery on Origi who has found himself included in just three Premier League matches so far, this season.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Liverpool’s Belgian striker could be on his way out of Anfield with the likes of Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan strong admirers of the forward.

The report claims that Inter Milan see Origi has a great strike partner for the commanding and prolific Romelu Lukaku.

The Italian outlet speculate that the January transfer window could be the perfect time for Inter Milan to make their move.