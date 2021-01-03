Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen offered to Madrid rivals

Inter Milan’s out-of-favour Christian Eriksen has reportedly been offered to Madrid rivals, Real and Atletico.

Eriksen, 28, joined Inter Milan 12-months ago after former club Spurs opted to cash in on their star midfielder who refused to pen a new deal.

However, despite Eriksen bagging himself the move he supposedly wanted, life in Italy has not worked out.

Since the Dane’s arrival just one year ago, Eriksen has featured in 38 matches in all competitions but has only managed to be directly involved in seven goals.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, Antonio Conte is now actively seeking to offload the 28-year-old midfielder.

Marca claim that Eriksen has been offered to La Liga title challengers Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

It has also been reported that Conte’s eagerness to move Eriksen on is due to the manager being unable to fit the creative playmaker into his first-team plans. It’s understood that the former Spurs star does not work well in Inter Milan’s system.

However, with no questions over the gifted attacker’s ability, Eriksen’s availability could prove to be a brilliant piece of business for any club who plays in a way which suits the 28-year-old.