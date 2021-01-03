Video: Jadon Sancho puts horror miss behind him with superb solo goal for Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho showed his quality with a delightful solo effort for Borussia Dortmund against Wolfsburg today.

See below as the England international produced some quick feet to get past the defender before slotting home with his typical coolness and composure…

Sancho seals the win! ? Dortmund move up to fourth and Jadon Sancho has hist first Bundesliga goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/IUpcck1gIV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 3, 2021

This was much more like the Sancho we’ve come to know and love, but earlier in the game he missed an absolute sitter from close range.

Dortmund will be relieved he put the miss behind him and got the goal that wrapped up the three points today.