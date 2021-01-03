Former Liverpool defender turned top footballing pundit Jamie Carragher has taken a pop-shot at Tottenham Hotspur’s on-loan attacker Gareth Bale.

Bale, 31, rejoined Jose Mourinho’s Spurs on loan last summer after making a shock switch from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The elite Welsh attacker who made his name in England before making an eye-watering £90.9m switch to the Spanish capital in 2013 is currently experiencing his second spell with the London club.

Despite gifting Real Madrid his best years, Bale and the Real Madrid hierarchy have not always seen eye-to-eye.

The 31-year-old attacker appeared to fall further and further out-of-favour with manager Zinedine Zidane which resulted in him starting just 12 La Liga matches last season.

Since teaming up with Mourinho at Spurs, Bale has endured a tricky start to the 2020-21 campaign and has so far managed to score just three times in his first 11 appearances, in all competitions.

Spurs currently find themselves sitting in third place in the Premier League table, four-points behind leaders Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, although currently ruled out through a minor injury, Carragher has piled on the criticism for Spurs’ four-times Champions League winner whilst giving his title race predictions.

Writing in his Telegraph column recently, Carragher said: “I do not believe Spurs will win the title.

“They were too negative in recent games against Crystal Palace and Wolves, and that cost them points.

“Jose blamed the players. I don’t buy that. It is how he plays. But they will be closer and more competitive in games against the rest of the top six.

“They need more from Gareth Bale to think beyond a top-four place.

“Bale has barely figured since his return and is injured again. After several years of complaints about unfair treatment from Real Madrid, we are yet to see the evidence that Zinedine Zidane was wrong.”