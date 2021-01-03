£32million Arsenal transfer target issues response to Gunners links

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan has responded to recent Arsenal transfer rumours by making it clear he’s focused on performing for his current club.

The 26-year-old has shone in La Liga in recent times and it looks like he could undoubtedly make a top signing for a number of big clubs.

Arsenal have had a disappointing season so would surely benefit from making some changes in the next transfer window, with midfield looking an issue for them for some time.

Jordan could be an upgrade on some of their current options, with the former Eibar man looking a tidy passer with quality on the ball.

Still, despite the Metro noting that he’s been linked as a £32million target for Arsenal, it seems the player himself is not thinking about a move, and has dismissed this transfer talk as mere speculation.

When asked about the rumours by Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Jordan said: “In the end, these are just things that come out, like the many things that were said, the rumours, when I was at Eibar.

“I have always been very clear about the present… the future does not feed me, it takes away from me and does not give me the energy I need.

“My mind is genuinely here in Sevilla and on the derby. I am at a super ambitious club, and I have nothing more to say because I really am super comfortable here, like I was when I arrived here.

“Things can come out, but I tell you my mind today and the people that know me can back me up, it’s not that I’m avoiding the question just that really, my mind is on the derby.”

Arsenal fans will perhaps hope he can one day be persuaded to change his mind and show more interest in a move away.