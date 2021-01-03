Chelsea board concerned by Frank Lampard’s worsening relationship with some players

Chelsea’s board are reportedly concerned about Frank Lampard’s relationship with some members of his squad as they ponder his future.

The Blues lost again today as Manchester City claimed a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge, with Lampard clearly under growing pressure.

Not long after the full time whistle, The Athletic reported that Lampard’s position as Chelsea manager is in some doubt, with replacements being looked at as the team’s form has taken a sharp turn for the worse.

It remains to be seen if the west London giants can turn things around, but The Athletic’s report generally paints a pretty bleak picture of the situation behind the scenes.

As well as poor results and performances on the pitch, the report states that Lampard seems to have a poor relationship with some players who aren’t in his core of regular starters.

This doesn’t sound like a recipe for Chelsea to improve any time soon, and it may be that a change is required to save their season.

Lampard always looked a risky appointment given his lack of experience, though his status as a club legend will have been expected to see him gain a bit more time.

Things are seemingly so bad now that that might no longer be the case.