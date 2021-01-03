‘Let’s see’ – Romano’s mysterious update on Liverpool interest in Botman that dashes earlier talk but keeps door open to January transfer

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has this evening offered an update on the interest from Liverpool in Lille centre-back Sven Botman, who has been widely linked as a January target for the Reds.

Romano insists that the reigning Premier League champions are not in ‘official talks’ to sign the 20-year-old, contrary to a report on Saturday, but added that the ball is somewhat in the Reds’ court…

Whilst trusted Liverpool correspondent James Pearce suggested that the purported interest in Botman was all agent talk just hours ago, Romano has hinted that a move could still be on the cards.

Romano, the reliable Italian transfer insider, stated that Liverpool are in not in ‘advanced’ proceedings for the defender, but added ‘let’s see’ regarding the Reds’ final decision in the next few weeks.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. continue to be linked with centre-back recruits considering that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are sidelined with long-term injuries, whilst injury-prone Joel Matip is back on the sidelines.

Liverpool have *not* opened official talks with Lille to sign Sven Botman atm. The Dutch centre back has been scouted and he’s considered a true talent – but there’s nothing advanced at the moment. Let’s see #LFC final decision about the CB in the next weeks ? #Liverpool — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2021

Botman has impressed for Lille since he arrived from Ajax this summer – via their B team. The Dutchman was actually the replacement for Gabriel Magalhaes, who was sold to Arsenal.

Botman has made 23 appearances for Lille this season, who are continuing to establish themselves as a side to watch in France after some solid finishes in Ligue 1 in recent year – as they sit second.

The underdogs are only off the top spot due to goal difference as well, there’s an outside chance that they could achieve something really special this season.

Botman’s impressive form since moving to France earned him a call up to the Netherlands’ senior squad in November, though he never made his debut.

With Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum handed the national team’s captaincy following Van Dijk’s injury, there’s perhaps already a relationship with Botman here.

6ft4 Botman would add some much-needed presence to the backline, which has to go down as Fabinho’s only real – and unchangeable fault – since he’s deputised away from his role in defensive midfield to star at the heart of the defence for the side during a crucial period.

With Matip seemingly remaining prone to injuries this season, a figure like Botman could be ideal to see the Reds through the second-half of the season, with the plan to defend their title and provide a serious challenge in the Champions League.