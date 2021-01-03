Menu

Liverpool legends pay tribute to Gerry Marsden as You’ll Never Walk Alone singer dies aged 78

Liverpool FC
Liverpool fans will be in mourning today after the sad news that Gerry Marsden has passed away at the age of 78.

The singer was well known for his anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone – a song that continues to be a hugely popular hit with the Anfield home crowd today.

Marsden’s death has been reported by the Daily Mirror, who say that he passed away following a short illness involving an infection in his heart.

It’s no surprise to see this has hit those associated with Liverpool hard, with some club legends taking to Twitter to pay tribute to the late singer after this sad news.

See below as former Reds like Phil Thompson and Robbie Fowler have responded to Marsden’s death, with Fowler describing him as a Liverpool legend…

It’s a shame that fans are no longer able to get to games in Liverpool due to rising coronavirus cases, as it would have been special to hear their rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone as another tribute to Marsden.

As soon as it’s safe to do so, we imagine there will be a great tribute to Marsden at Liverpool’s home ground.

