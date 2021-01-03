Liverpool make surprise transfer decision on Reds star

Liverpool have reportedly made the somewhat surprising decision to prevent Xherdan Shaqiri from sealing a transfer away this January.

The Switzerland international has barely featured for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season, playing only three Premier League games, with all of those appearances coming from the bench.

Still, according to Todo Fichajes, it seems Liverpool see some value in having Shaqiri as an option in their squad, and there’s no doubt he’s shown his quality as an impact sub at times in his Anfield career.

Shaqiri has previously shone at Premier League level with Stoke City, and it may be that he’s much more likely to play regularly if he accepts dropping down a level.

At a top club like Liverpool, Shaqiri is unlikely to be a regular starter any time soon, but he has the natural ability to influence matches when he is used.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it may be that even if Liverpool favour keeping the 29-year-old, he might push to move on in order to play more often.

Alternatively, he may be perfectly happy to continue picking up his wages without having to do that much on the pitch.