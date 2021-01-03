Romelu Lukaku breaks Ronaldo record for Inter Milan with stunning stats

Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku has broken Ronaldo’s record by getting to 50 goals for the Serie A giants in fewer games than the legendary Brazilian.

See below for this remarkable stat from Goal, which highlights just how impressive Lukaku’s form for Inter has been…

Romelu Lukaku has surpassed Ronaldo's record to become the fastest player to reach 50 goals in Italian football in Inter's history ? It took him just 70 matches ? pic.twitter.com/0Vgc5Vae6l — Goal (@goal) January 3, 2021

50 goals in 70 matches is some record from the Belgium international, who is truly proving his doubters wrong after a difficult spell at Manchester United.

Lukaku struggled in his two years at Old Trafford, though with hindsight it perhaps now reflects more badly on Man Utd that they failed to get the best out of such a world class goal-scorer.

Lukaku is clearly up there with the finest forwards in Europe, and he’s sure to go down in history for Inter as Ronaldo did.

The 27-year-old has often looked a lethal finisher throughout his career, having caught the eye at Everton before earning his big move to United.

It’s a shame it couldn’t work for him with the Red Devils, but he’s finally found his feet at a top club with some superb performances at the San Siro.