Video: Ilkay Gundogan’s brilliant turn and finish makes it 1-0 to Man City vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Manchester City went 1-0 up away to Chelsea this evening with a quality strike by midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The Germany international has a habit of popping up with the occasional important goal from midfield, and he showed his quality with the way he took this effort…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports and beIN Sports

City have certainly been the better team so far, with Chelsea’s recent slump looking like continuing.

In fairness, though, few can cope with City when they turn on the style like they did here.

