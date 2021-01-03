Man City star asks agency to send him “big bum Latina” girls as he breaks COVID rules with New Year’s Eve party

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is in hot water once again as he’s reported to have hosted a New Year’s Eve party, breaking tier 4 regulations in the process.

City fans won’t be impressed as the Sun report that Mendy hosted a big gathering at his house, even calling an agency to hire him “big bum Latina” girls to come over.

The Frenchman is known for being a bit of a character, but he’s fast becoming a bit of an embarrassment to City for his off-the-field antics.

This is clearly unacceptable behaviour at a time when coronavirus rates are at an all-time high in the UK, with several of Mendy’s own Etihad Stadium team-mates struck down with the illness.

Mendy is not the only player involved in this, but the Sun’s report suggests he may have had a leading role in organising this big party, and that he admitted to the agency that he was worried about his girlfriend finding out about him hiring girls for the party.

Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso and West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini are also among those to flout the rules over the festive period.

Footballers are supposed to be role models and one just has to hope the players involved can learn from this experience and do better next time.