“I apologize in advance Phil” – Man City’s Laporte sends hilarious tweet to Foden after goal vs Chelsea

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte may not be playing for the club today as they take on Chelsea, but he’s clearly enjoying the game.

See below as Laporte tweets rather excited noises at Foden as he outclasses Chelsea, with the Frenchman now seemingly worried his tweet is going to be taken out of context in the future!

Laporte followed up his original tweet with an apology to Foden, as well as the laughing-with-tears emoji…

Laporte is usually a key player for City, but they’re not doing too badly without him today as goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Foden have put Pep Guardiola’s side 2-0 up at Stamford Bridge at the time of writing.

Laporte will be happy with what he’s seeing, and in fairness, many City fans will probably be expressing similar feelings towards Foden at the moment.

The young England international truly looks a generational talent and is showing what he can do in a big game today.