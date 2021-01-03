Menu

Man United reveal summer transfer plans for Dortmund star Sancho

Manchester United FC
The ‘will he, won’t he’ signing fiasco was one of the transfer sagas of the summer as far as Man United were concerned with Jadon Sancho.

From what we were led to believe, the Red Devils wanted the player and he wanted to join, but a fee couldn’t be agreed with Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga outfit were more than happy to keep the England international, though they may be regretting their decision now, given that his form this season has tailed off to an alarming extent.

Indeed, Sancho has been so bad that even Old Trafford chiefs believed they’ve now dodged a bullet according to the Daily Mirror.

Whilst United were never going to sign him in the winter window, it now appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t look to sign him at all, preferring to go after team-mate, Erling Haaland, say the Daily Mirror.

With five months of the season still to go, things could change of course, but it seems at this stage that interest in Sancho has completely waned.

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. ABIEM NASHIMA says:
    January 3, 2021 at 10:03 am

    SANCHO IS STILL GOD SIGN HIM

    Reply

