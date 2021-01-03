Man United star’s time at Old Trafford set to end in summer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to lose star midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer after giving up in their pursuit to successfully tie the World Cup winner down to a new contract.

Pogba, 27, rejoined United in 2016, four years after departing their youth academy whilst still under the guidance of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since arriving back at Old Trafford in a deal worth a whopping £94.5m, as per Transfermarkt, Pogba has featured in 184 matches and has been directly involved in 70 goals, in all competitions.

Despite a summer of turmoil surrounding the 27-year-old’s long-term future, Pogba appears to have recaptured some of his best form in recent weeks.

After triggering a one-year contract extension last year, there was some hope among fans that their talented midfielder would opt against leaving the Red Devils.

However, a recent report from the Daily Mirror claims that is not to be the case and the French midfielder will in fact leave United once the summer transfer window opens.

The Mirror claim that the club’s hierarchy are now resigned to the fact their prized asset will not be signing a new deal and hope to spark a bidding war in the summer between Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain.