Man United youngster reveals which first-team star is helping him settle in

Manchester United’s new-signing Facundo Pellistri has hailed star striker Edinson Cavani for the help he has given the youngster who is still settling in to life in Manchester.

Pellistri, 19, joined United during deadline day of the last summer’s transfer window, in deal which cost the Red Devils £7.65m (as per Transfermarkt) and was announced on the club’s official website.

The talented youngster who arrived from CA Penarol has been thrust into the club’s under-23s side in an attempt to aid his development as he seeks to force his way into his manager’s first-team plans.

After an impressive opening six-months which have included four direct goal contributions in just eight appearances in all competitions, Pellistri could be in line for his senior debut before the end of the 2020-21 season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the youngster has spoken about the prospect of making his long-awaited senior debut as well as praising compatriot Cavani for his support during the teenager’s settling in period.

“I’m settled here,” Pellistri admitted. “Thanks to my team-mates and obviously my family from Uruguay, I am now feeling at home in this country, which is all new to me.

“Most of the South American team-mates are the ones who I am more close to but, obviously, I am all fine with everyone. Every team-mate here is very kind – in the first team, and also the Under-23s who I started playing with. I have met lots of guys who were very nice with me and that is very important.

“People had told me about the weather here and that was the most important thing I’ve found here.

“Unfortunately, while we have this COVID situation, I cannot go away to most parts of England but, hopefully when these [restrictions] end, I can go.

“I took English lessons in school in Uruguay but I am learning more here in England.

“It is amazing here. From day one, being here, when I entered the buildings at the training centre, everything is very big compared to Uruguay.

“That is a very important thing as Manchester is one of the biggest clubs in the world. So I am very happy being here.

“It’s been amazing to train with guys like Rashford, Pogba, Mata and Edi [Cavani], who is very close friends with me.

“It’s amazing for me because I watched them on TV and now I am practising with them.

“The intensity, the high quality they have, it’s great for me to play with them and I improve a lot.

“All the time, I speak with Edi and he is a very nice person. He is always trying to be around me, giving me advice and everything that I need. He is there to help me and that is very important for me. I am very happy with that.

“I know he is one of the best players in the world, and one of the all-time best players from Uruguay, but he is also a very nice person.”

Speaking about edging close to his senior competitive debut, Pellistri said: “Obviously, it’s very nice to hear that the manager speaks about you [as Ole has during his press conferences] and I am in contact with him all the time.

“He is giving me advice and asking me how I am doing and how I am feeling. That, for me, is very important and I am really thankful to him.

“For me, it’s going to be a dream to have a chance in the first team and to fight for a place. And that Manchester United are going to the top. That is my biggest dream.

“Yes, that is what I am working on [getting a debut] and, hopefully, I am going to have it.”