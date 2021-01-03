Showdown talks: Solskjaer to discuss transfer plans with Man United players as six could be sent packing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to hold showdown talks with as many as six Manchester United players over potential January exits.

The Red Devils are on a good run of form at the moment and could even emerge as surprise Premier League title contenders in this incredibly open season.

Still, there remain plenty of unneeded players at Man Utd, and it would not be a surprise to see Solskjaer trim down his squad this winter and look to ease the pressure on the club’s wage bill.

According to the Sun, United boss Solskjaer could meet with a number of his players, with Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Brandon Williams among those who could be the most likely to leave.

Most of those would be permanent sales, but the report also stresses that full-back Williams would most likely be sent out on loan, with Southampton and Bayer Leverkusen interested.

This could be good business by United and help them raise funds for new signings in the future.