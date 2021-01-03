Manager offers update on his star player amid long-term interest from Arsenal

Arsenal’s brief relegation scare appears to have subsided after three straight wins have fired them up the table, so it means they can look to add quality players to the squad this month instead of making panic signings in a desperate attempt to turn things round.

Some of the young players have stepped up and they’ve become fun to watch again, but Football.London have indicated that they still want to add a creative player this month.

That suggests that Mesut Ozil won’t be getting a chance after all, while they indicate that Norwich star Emi Buendia is a long-term target for the Gunners and they’ve been tracking him closely.

He does look like he could be the ideal signing when you consider that he’s only 24 so there’s plenty of time for him to grow, he can play any where across the midfield and he’s proven he can be a goal threat and a creative menace with seven goals and seven assists this season.

Obviously that has come at a lower level and he wasn’t quite as dominant in the Premier League last year, but he would have more chances to get on the ball if he’s playing in a dominant side like Arsenal hope to be.

The report also carries quotes from Norwich manager Daniel Farke who claims that he’s not worried about losing his star player this month, so it suggests that the interest isn’t serious at this point or that Norwich simply have zero intention of letting him go.

At least it shows Arsenal fans that the club do plan on being active in the window, so it will be exciting to see who they manage to bring in.