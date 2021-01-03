Menu

Manchester City announce Eric Garcia and member of staff have returned positive COVID-19 tests

In the last hour, Manchester City have released a statement on their club website, revealing that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have returned positive tests for COVID-19.

The news comes just days after it was revealed that City defender, Benjamin Mendy, had flouted COVID regulations by attending a New Year’s Eve party.

Both Garcia and the member of staff, who has remained anonymous, are said to be in good health, but will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

Manchester City expressed a desire to wish their colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition.

The Cityzens are due to travel to Stamford Bridge this afternoon, where they take on Chelsea at 4.30pm. That game is set to go ahead as planned at the moment, but it remains to be seen whether or not the announcement will have repercussions for the league as a whole.

