The last week has brought some respite for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side.

An extended run of poor form had seen the Gunners flirting with the lower reaches of the Premier League table, but three wins in a week has lifted the spirits once again.

They’ve managed to do so without the goalscoring exploits of their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and though this has been a poor season by the Gabonese’s standards, his manager has refused to criticise him.

“I keep saying that we cannot put the whole weight on Auba’s shoulders to score the goals,” Arteta said after the 4-0 win over West Brom, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“We need contributions. Midfielders have to score more goals, need to give more assists and we need goals from our wingers as well…

“Auba has some chances today he could have scored the same in the last game or so. I am so pleased because I thought in the final third we looked lively.”

The focus arguably only remains on Aubameyang because of his extortionate recent contract, and a perceived inability to live up to that spend.

Clearly, his manager retains full confidence in the player and, as with many strikers, he’s going through a dry spell.

Once he finds his shooting boots again, Arteta’s faith should be handsomely rewarded.