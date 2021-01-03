Liverpool are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as he could be set to seek a big move.

The Serbia international has shone in Serie A and we’ve previously reported on plenty of interest in him from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The latest on Milinkovic-Savic’s future is that Liverpool are now among his suitors, and that he could be keen to try a new challenge at a leading European side, according to Don Balon.

The report adds that Milinkovic-Savic could leave Lazio for around €70million due to the Italian side’s current financial woes that have been brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool would do well to pounce and make the most of this situation, with Milinkovic-Savic likely to be a superb addition to a squad that could soon need to make some changes in the middle of the park.

Players like Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara are not getting any younger, while the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain haven’t really lived up to expectations at Anfield.

It’s easy to see why Milinkovic-Savic, 25, could therefore be ideal to come in and give LFC more quality in midfield and provide a long-term option for Jurgen Klopp in that important area.