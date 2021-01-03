Menu

Newcastle offered Choudhury on loan

Newcastle United FC
According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury on loan for the season.

The two clubs are midway through their Premier League clash with one another and Choudhury is on the bench for Leicester.

Steve Bruce has reportedly been in the market for a defender, but could bolster the midfield with a player of Choudhury’s quality being made available without the need to spend on a transfer fee.  The Englishman has made just 10 appearances for the Foxes this season and is in need of first time action before his contract expires in 2023.

Newcastle are currently locked level with Leicester at 0-0, and it’ll be interesting to see if the outcome of the match has any bearings on the deal.

Should The Toon decide to pursue the player, then they will need to act fast as West Brom and Southampton are also reportedly interested.

