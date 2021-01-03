“Next days will decide” – Fabrizio Romano indicates Man United will decide on another January signing next week

Man United find themselves in a delicate situation just now in terms of their squad because you can pick plenty of positions that could do with an upgrade in the transfer market.

You also have to consider that they are joint-top of the Premier League so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly doing something right.

It does suggest they might refrain from making any major signings in January in fear that it could upset the balance of the side, but they are continuing with their pursuit of talented young players who could develop into stars in the future.

The expected arrival of Amad Diallo from Atalanta is fits that mould perfectly, while it still looks like Ecuadorian wonderkid Moises Caicedo could join him:

Man United are still on the same position regarding M. Aarons and M. Caicedo ??? Aarons: appreciated but nothing advanced or imminent now. Caicedo: talks on by weeks, personal terms and club agreement wouldn’t be a problem – next days #mufc will decide if signing him or not. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2021

It’s clear that United have the finances to make the deal happen so it should simply be a case of deciding if he’s good enough to join now, but he’s probably still some way away from a regular first team spot.

He’s forced his way into the senior Ecuador setup so he’s clearly a talented player with huge potential, but United also need to consider how a move would help his development.

He’s probably better playing regular senior football instead of going into the U23 squad at Old Trafford, but it could make sense to sign him up and loan him out to another European side to help him adapt gradually.

Romano indicates that the decision should be made in the next few days, so hopefully the situation becomes clearer by the end of next week.