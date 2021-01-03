Mikel Arteta names the barely-seen Arsenal player who can “transform the team”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named Thomas Partey as a player who can “transform” his team in the second half of the season once he gets back to full fitness.

The Ghana international has shone in his limited playing time with the Gunners so far since his summer move from Atletico Madrid, but he’s not been able to make much of an impact, having played just five Premier League matches so far this season.

On his day, Partey is a world class midfielder and looked just the signing Arsenal needed when he joined from Atletico late on in the summer transfer window, so one can imagine it’s been frustrating for Arteta to not be able to use him so far.

The Spanish tactician seems to have got Arsenal back to winning ways in recent games, but the team are still all the way down in 11th in the table, and the return of Partey is surely needed if Arteta’s side is going to climb closer towards the top four in the weeks and months ahead.

Speaking about Partey, Arteta was quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying: “We are in January and I think he’s played two and a half games. That’s all and he was our main signing. We’ve been missing him.

“He brings something different to the team, he’s a player with an enormous talent. But as well someone that can transform the team the way we want.

“It’s great if we can have him, keep him healthy and I think he will contribute in a really positive way. He’s done the most part training the last few days.

“He’s feeling good and we will assess him. He needs another two or three good sessions to see if he’s 100 per cent OK to play. And if that’s the case, great news for us.”