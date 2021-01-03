Pep Guardiola responds to Benjamin Mendy Covid-19 breach that saw ‘big bum Latina’ girls requested by star for New Year’s party

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was unsurprisingly questioned about the inclusion of Benjamin Mendy on the bench for today’s clash against Chelsea, after the star’s recent Covid-19 breach.

This comes after the Sun’s exclusive report detailed that Mendy hosted a party to celebrate the New Year which was attended by three people that aren’t from his household.

The Sun shockingly found that the left-back requested the services of ‘big’ bummed ‘Latina’ models from an agency on Boxing Day – despite two of his teammates having tested positive at the time.

In total Pep Guardiola’s side have five players out with the Coronavirus strain that has swept the entire world, the side’s outbreak also saw their clash with Everton on Monday postponed.

“First, the club made a statement, second, Benjamin had already the Covid in the past… he’s been tested every day like all the guys and all of us – it’s negative.”

“He explained, he said it was his nephew and his girlfriend, they invited a doctor, friends of the girlfriend, they were negative too, but yeah he knows what he has done and he will learn in the future.”

Even though Mendy has returned negative results in recent tests, having contracted and overcome the virus earlier this year, it’s still a shock to see the ace on the bench for the Citizens.

The Premier League and its member clubs really need to strict action against players recklessly breaking Covid-19 guidelines, with this coming after three Spurs stars and Manuel Lanzini defied rules to celebrate Christmas and Luka Milivojevic and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s New Year’s party.

The aforementioned top-flight stars have shown a blatant disregard for the rules, the fact that they’re still available for selection is a disgrace.