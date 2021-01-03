Pep Guardiola targets Eden Hazard signing

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has revealed that Eden Hazard is his dream transfer target, according to reports from Spanish publication – OkDiario.

Hazard moved to Madrid for £130m, but a series of injury problems and a lack of form has meant that things just haven’t worked out for the player who had previously taken the Premier League by storm.

Guardiola has long been an admirer of Hazard, with many comparing the Belgian’s style of play to his compatriot – Man City captain Kevin De Bruyne. In an interview with the Daily Express last year, the Man City manager said of Hazard: “He is not a top player, he is another level above. What we saw in England… he is world-class. The whole world knows that you need a period of adaptation.”

Manchester City have fallen below the high standards that they set themselves two seasons ago, but the situation is very much retrievable as they currently sit seven points off the top, with two games in hand.

The Cityzens will be desperate to reclaim the title after Liverpool stormed to the championship last term, and Hazard could provide the spark that Pep and his team need to get the job done.