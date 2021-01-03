Menu

(Photo) Man United star shows-off a personalised purchase that fans will love

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek has had a personalised pool table installed in his private home which clearly disproves any suggestions the 23-year-old is heading for an early Old Trafford exit.

The former Ajax midfielder joined United during last summer’s transfer window and despite making a slow start to his United career, the Dutchman’s latest purchase will be a hit among the United faithful.

According to recent reports, van de Beek’s United future is in doubt as the midfielder continues to be linked with a move away.

However, after showing-off a personalised pool table which displays United’s famous colours and crest, it’s clear van de Beek has no intentions of leaving the club he arrived at just six-months ago.

Photo courtesy of Man United

