Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek has had a personalised pool table installed in his private home which clearly disproves any suggestions the 23-year-old is heading for an early Old Trafford exit.

The former Ajax midfielder joined United during last summer’s transfer window and despite making a slow start to his United career, the Dutchman’s latest purchase will be a hit among the United faithful.

According to recent reports, van de Beek’s United future is in doubt as the midfielder continues to be linked with a move away.

However, after showing-off a personalised pool table which displays United’s famous colours and crest, it’s clear van de Beek has no intentions of leaving the club he arrived at just six-months ago.

Photo courtesy of Man United